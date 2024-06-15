Romano: Atletico Madrid rejected €35m for Milan target – the situation

Yesterday, AC Milan were linked to another striker with the Joshua Zirkzee situation failing to progress, even if the Rossoneri are the favourites. However, a report has claimed that Atletico Madrid rejected a substantial bid for him in recent weeks, which could cause the club to look elsewhere.

Now Paulo Fonseca has been appointed, there is a new point of focus for everyone – a striker. With the importance of the position, there needs to be an adequate amount of analysis for all options, and new suggestions arise daily.

The latest to be evaluated has been Samu Omorodion, the 20-year-old striker who joined Atletico Madrid for €5 million last summer. He spent last season on loan at Deportivo Alaves, scoring eight goals and assisting once in 34 La Liga games, and whilst that might not be setting alight a division, Milan believe there is potential there.

As reported yesterday, with Zirkzee’s situation not changing, other options are being evaluated, and whilst Omorodion presents a risk, there is a belief around the club that he could become a star for the Rossoneri.

Atletico also believe that he could become a star, though, and even though they paid €5m last summer, they are looking for a substantial increase on their investment. Fabrizio Romano has reported that the club rejected a bid of €35m from West Ham a few weeks ago, which certainly adds to the risk of a proposed move.