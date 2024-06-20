Romano is ‘almost sure’ United will move for PL midfielder coached by Ten Hag if one player leaves

In a fresh update that’ll come as no surprise to any Manchester United supporters, the club are weighing up a move for one of Erik ten Hag’s former players.

Indeed, the era of signing almost exclusively Ten Hag-coached players seemingly hasn’t come to an end just yet. This time, it’s West Ham United’s Edson Alvarez that’s been shortlisted by the Reds.

However, it’s thought that any potential pursuit from United hinges on Casemiro leaving in the coming months. Fabrizio Romano revealed late on Wednesday night that he’s ‘almost sure’ the board will try and strike up a deal if the Brazilian departs.

Romano details Reds’ initial interest in Alvarez

He adds that the Irons ace is ‘appreciated by Ten Hag’ – go figure – but that a deal would be tricky to get over the line due to Alvarez’s integral role at the London Stadium.

Erik ten Hag and Edson Alvarez during their time at Ajax

As well as that, Julen Lopetegui has only just taken the reins in succeeding David Moyes and will undoubtedly want a full pre-season analysing the squad at his disposal before sanctioning any big-name sales. The 26-year-old, formerly of Ajax, will surely hold a vital place in his plans.

