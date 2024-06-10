Romano: ‘Will 100% leave’ – Milan handed boost in pursuit of French midfielder

Monaco midfielder Youssouf Fofana is certain to leave AS Monaco this summer as per Fabrizio Romano, which gives AC Milan a boost in their pursuit.

Milan are believed to be looking for a defensive midfielder in addition to a striker and a centre-back this summer, so they can begin to address the lack of balance that often left them wide open in transition last season.

The Rossoneri have been repeatedly linked with a move for Fofana, a France international who is believed to be available in a cut-price deal due to the fact his deal runs out in a year.

Speaking on his X profile, Romano gave the following update: ‘Youssouf Fofana will 100% leave AS Monaco this summer, plan on both player and club side confirmed. No advanced negotiations yet but Fofana feels ready for new chapter this summer’.

While Milan are therefore not close to any deal for the Frenchman, it certainly suggests that there is a potential opportunity to take advantage of given that the decision for Fofana to depart has already been made.

Cesc Fabregas stated the other day that he believes Fofana is heading for Milan this summer, with incoming head coach Paulo Fonseca keen on bringing him to Italy.