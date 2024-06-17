Romania score the goal of EURO 2024 so far 🤩

Despite being dominated by Ukraine in terms of possession, Romania have reminded us why there is only one stat that matters with the goal of EURO 2024 to date.





In a moment that Ukraine and Real Madrid keeper Andriy Lunin will have nightmares about, he passed the ball directly to Dennis Man just outside the box.

There was still so much to do though but one quick inside ball saw Nicolae Stanciu curl home a stunning first-time effort that gave the keeper no chance and sent the Romanian fans inside the Allianz Arena into a frenzy.

Nicolae Stanciu is the first player in European Championship history to score a goal at the tournament while playing for a Saudi Arabian club.



Damac FC's finest.#EURO2024 pic.twitter.com/0TOLbslw8i — Play Squawka Selector for Free (@Squawka_Live) June 17, 2024

It was Romania's first goal at an international tournament since EURO 2016 and what a way to get it!

On just the third day, have we already seen the goal of EURO 2024?