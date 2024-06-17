Romania get first Euro win in 24 years with 3-0 over Ukraine

Ukraine's Andrij Yarmolenko (L) and Romania's Adrian Rus battle for the ball during the UEFA Euro 2024 group E soccer match between Romania and Ukraine at the Munich Football Arena. Daniel Karmann/dpa

Dennis Man dazzled with three assists as Romania cruised to a 3-0 win in their Euro 2024 opener against Ukraine on Monday, their first win in 24 years at the finals and only a second overall.

The Romanian defence kept Ukraine at bay and then broke the deadlock in the 30th minute from Nicolae Stanciu after a big mistake from Uktaine goalkeeper Andriy Lunin.

After catching Lunin's sloppy pass for the first goal, Man went on to set up Răzvan Marin in the 53rd and Denis Drăguş four minutes later for Romania's biggest victory at a major event.

Ukraine's first attempt on target came did not come until the 77th minute, when Georgiy Sudakov was denied by Florin Nita.

Romania were playing their 17th match overall at the finals in their fifth participation. The only previous victory was a 3-2 over England in 2000 when they reached the quarter-finals.

Romania top Group E ahead of the clash between Belgium and Slovakia later on Monday.

Ukraine qualified for the tournament despite not playing at home in more than two years due to the Russian invasion. Ahead of the Euros, they've called on European nations to keep supporting the country in difficult times.

Turkish Referee Halil Umut Meler shows Romania's Razvan Marin a yellow card during the UEFA Euro 2024 group E soccer match between Romania and Ukraine at the Munich Football Arena. Daniel Karmann/dpa

A streaker is escorted off the pitch next to Romania's Nicolae Stanciu during the UEFA Euro 2024 group E soccer match between Romania and Ukraine at the Munich Football Arena. Sven Hoppe/dpa

Romania fans cheer in the stands during the UEFA Euro 2024 group E soccer match between Romania and Ukraine at the Munich Football Arena. Daniel Karmann/dpa

Romania's Razvan Marin (C) celebrates scoring his side;s second goal with teammates during the UEFA Euro 2024 group E soccer match between Romania and Ukraine at the Munich Football Arena. Peter Kneffel/dpa