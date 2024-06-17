Romania Euro 2024 Fixtures: Dates, Venues and Game Analysis

Romania got their Euro 2024 campaign off to a dream start, putting in a fantastic performance in a 3-0 win over Ukraine. What are their remaining fixtures and potential route to the final?

Group E looks like one that Belgium should dominate but after that things look a little more open. Romania will be one of the sides hoping to take advantage of a weaker group and advance to the knockout stages. Overcoming Ukraine and Slovakia will be the biggest obstacles between Romania and qualification this summer.

To this end, the opening match is probably the key one for Romania to try and put qualification into their own hands. Ukraine may have had to go through the Nations League play-offs to reach the finals but they are ranked much higher in the rankings than Romania so it will be a tough match for them to try to come through.

Group E – Matchweek One

There have been six meetings between these two nations over the years, with Ukraine coming out on top in two of the last three. The other was a 2-2 draw at the Cyprus International Tournament which saw Ukraine win on penalties. Romania won the first three meetings between the sides though and will be looking to return to that form this summer.

Group E – Matchweek Two

Group E Date Fixture Ground 22/06 Belgium vs Romania (8pm) Cologne Stadium, Cologne *All times BST

Meetings between these sides have been few and far between in recent years, with their last six meetings all coming over a decade ago. Romania don’t have a bad record against Belgium though, winning three of the last six and losing twice. This is a different Belgium side though, one that represents a bigger challenge.

Group E – Matchweek Three

Group E Date Fixture Ground 26/06 Slovakia vs Romania (5pm) Waldstadion, Frankfurt *All times BST

This has been a kind fixture for Romania over the years, with just one loss against Slovakia in their history coming all the way back in 1942. It’s been four wins and four draws in the last eight meetings though and this could end up being a key fixture for Romania in their pursuit of qualification.