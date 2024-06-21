Romania coach says whole country is behind them as they eye last 16

Romania coach Edward Iordanescu pictured prior to the start of the UEFA Euro 2024 group E soccer match between Romania and Ukraine at the Munich Football Arena. Romania coach says whole country is behind them as they eye last 16. Daniel Karmann/dpa

Romania coach Edward Iordanescu is not feeling the pressure despite having the weight of a nation on his team for Saturday's Euro 2024 Group E game with Belgium.

With a win, his side can wrap up only a second knock-out stage qualification at a Euros after 2000 - and with a game to spare.

"I have the impression that the whole country is behind our team. Everyone at home now feels hope, which is even more motivation for us," Iordanescu told a news conference on Friday.

A 3-0 opening win against Ukraine was followed by the Ukrainians winning 2-1 on Friday against Slovakia, who had beaten Belgium first up.

The maths mean Romania just need another win and despite Belgium being favourites on paper, the coach wants the job done now.

"If we qualify early, that would of course be great. We always want the maximum, but we know how strong the Belgians are," said the 46-year-old.

"We are ready to give it our all and are going into the game to win it."