Roman Wilson: I think Jim Harbaugh's going to draft a lot of Michigan players

Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh brought several coaches with him from Michigan after switching jobs earlier this year and one of the players who helped him win a national title in his final season with the Wolverines believes Harbaugh will follow the same approach when it comes to filling out the team's roster.

Wide receiver Roman Wilson was one of 18 Michigan players to attend the Scouting Combine in Indianapolis this year and the topic of following Harbaugh to Los Angeles came up during an appearance on the NFL on Fox podcast. Wilson doesn't know where he'll wind up, but he believes Harbaugh is going to bring in a fair number of familiar faces.

"I wouldn't be surprised if like all nine of us end up going," Wilson said. "But seriously, like at least five or six. I think he's going to take a lot of us."

The Chargers parted ways with Keenan Allen and Mike Williams last month, so Wilson would fill a need if the Chargers want to go that way. Wilson noted that the Chargers have the 37th overall pick and that he'd "absolutely love" to join back up with Harbaugh if the stars should align.