Roman Wilson reunites with childhood friend Nick Herbig

This article originally appeared on SteelersNOW.com.

With the selection of Michigan wide receiver Roman Wilson in the third round of the 2024 NFL Draft, the Pittsburgh Steelers now have five players on the team from the state of Hawaii — Wilson, Nate and Nick Herbig, Isaac Seumalo and Breiden Fehoko.

Wilson and Nick Herbig grew up playing youth football together and were teammates at Saint Louis High School in Honolulu.

“We kind of grew up together a little bit,” Wilson said on a conference call with Pittsburgh media. “So, that’s my guy.”

The chances of playing with a high school teammate in the pros is very slim. It’s something that Wilson doesn’t take for granted.

“I never thought I would be on the same team as him in the NFL. But as I got closer to the draft day, there were more and more rumblings about it. I could kind of see it happening before it started,” he said.

Click here to read more from SteelersNOW.com.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Man arrested after trying to shoot pastor during sermon in North Braddock, state police say Man found dead in house after shooting in North Braddock Trump hush money trial: Judge finds Trump in contempt again, threatens jail time VIDEO: Man found dead in North Braddock house where attempted church shooter lives, police say DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts