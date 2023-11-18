Roman Wilson injury update: Michigan football WR exits game vs. Maryland after hard hit

Michigan may be shorthanded coming out of College Park against Maryland.

No. 1 receiver Roman Wilson, who made waves before the game by donning a "Free Harbaugh" T-shirt, suffered a hard hit that was ruled targeting before officials reviewed the play and picked the flag up. Wilson left the field and headed into the medical tent and, eventually, the locker room.

Wilson seemingly suffered a head injury on the play, and later appeared on the Michigan sideline wearing street clothes. The hit came from defensive back Dante Trader Jr., a two-sport athlete for Maryland who also plays lacrosse.

Roman Wilson injury updates

Wilson was removed from the game and showed back up on the Michigan sideline in street clothes after the hit from Trader in the first quarter.

After review there is no foul for targeting on this hit



Do you agree with the call?

It's unknown if Wilson was concussed or just shaken up by the hit, but he was declared out for the game by the end of the quarter. Fox's "Big Noon Saturday" sideline reporter, Jenny Taft, reported Wilson was being kept out for the remainder of the game as a precautionary measure.

Linebacker Michael Barrett later exited the game and headed to the medical tent favoring his shoulder. He eventually left for the locker room.

Roman Wilson stats

Wilson has had a solid season for Michigan as its leading receiver.

The senior came into this game with 36 catches for 589 yards and 10 touchdowns. Against Maryland he had hauled in one catch for 23 yards before being knocked out of the game.

Michigan football wide receivers

Wide receiver is arguably the skill position with the least depth for Michigan football, although it does have players who can pick up the slack.

Cornelius Johnson is next on the depth chart with 26 catches for 446 yards, and Semaj Morgan and Tyler Morris are after. Buried deep are Darrius Clemons and Peyton O'Leary.

Michigan, however, is likely to continue to hone in on the running game, as it did against Penn State and early against Maryland. The biggest question for Wilson will be next week as the Wolverines prepare to play Ohio State.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Roman Wilson injury update: Michigan football WR leaves Maryland game