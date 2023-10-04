Roman Wilson elated to have not sustained a Week 5 injury this year

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan football wide receiver Roman Wilson has started out each of the past two years looking quite promising. But then, in Week 5 each year, his season was suddenly derailed.

It started in 2021 when Wilson hurt his wrist during a breakout game at Wisconsin. He eventually returned in Week 11 at Penn State. Last year, at Iowa, it appeared that Wilson suffered a concussion, and while he missed just Weeks 6 and 8, he wasn’t quite the same until his big game in the College Football Playoff.

So, for Wilson to snag two touchdowns against Nebraska and remain healthy in Week 5 of 2023, he’s pretty happy about it.

“It’s pretty cool,” Wilson said. “People kept telling me like to wear bubble wrap to the game and stuff like that. So it’s something I have been thinking about. But I’m glad I broke the curse.”

At the moment, Wilson is tied for the lead in college football with eight touchdown receptions. While it may be surprising for those who don’t play close attention to the senior wideout, it’s no surprise to him that he’s playing at such a high level.

“I’m not gonna say it’s like surprising that it’s something I’m doing. I know I’m a very good player,” Wilson said. “But it’s definitely something I can’t really put words to it. I’m just happy it’s happening.”

That said, is he flying a little under the radar?

“I mean, a little bit. That’s kind of been like my life, like, since I was a young kid,” Wilson said. “I’ve always known I’m a very good player, and I can be one of the best one day, but yeah. I’m leading the country in whatever stat and I’m still — some people still don’t think I’m that good. So I just gotta keep going.”

Wilson will get another chance to show out on Saturday when Michigan football takes on Minnesota at TCF Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. The game will kick off at 7:30 p.m. EDT and will be broadcast on NBC.

Story originally appeared on Wolverines Wire