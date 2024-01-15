Roman Wilson declares for 2024 NFL draft

Michigan wide receiver Roman Wilson has declared for the 2024 NFL draft.

Wilson committed to Michigan as part of the 2020 recruiting class. He was considered a low four-star prospect by the 247Sports Composite rankings with a grade of .8926, which made him the 354th player in the nation. Originally hailing from Hawaii, Wilson’s decision to

Wilson was McCarthy’s top target in 2023 and led the team in yards (789), catches (48), and touchdowns (12) en route to a national title and second-team all big ten honors. Wilson had 74 yards against Alabama in the Rose Bowl including an incredible stretching grab that kept the game-tying drive alive and time ticked off the clock. He would end up scoring the touchdown that forced overtime.

Though Michigan was a run-heavy team for much of Wilson’s time in Ann Arbor, he still managed to put up impressive numbers. He finishes his career with 107 receptions for 1707 yards and 20 touchdowns. Additionally, his time at Michigan made Wilson and willing and prolific run blocker, which is a trait valued by a number of NFL offenses

The Wolverines may hit the portal to replace the departures of both Wilson and Cornelius Johnson, who is out of eligibility. The current roster has talent but lacks experience. Expect Tyler Morris, Semaj Morgan, Fred Moore, and Karmello English to step up, but they lack a convincing ‘X’ receiver who can provide a physical downfield threat.

There is no doubt that Wilson will hear his name called in the NFL draft. He is one of the best deep threats available and could be looking at a third-round grade. The NFL has evolved into a track meet, and Wilson should have a spot on a number of rosters around the league. It would not be surprising to see Raven’s head coach John Harbaugh, brother of Jim Harbaugh, select Wilson.

