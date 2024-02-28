Roman Josi's three-point night fuels Nashville Predators' sixth straight win

Andrew Brunette called it one of Roman Josi's "best games of the year."

The Nashville Predators won their sixth straight game — tying their season high winning streak — but their 4-1 home win over Tuesday night against Ottawa was a night that belonged to the team captain.

Roman Josi was the Predators' best offensive threat, leading all skaters with three points, scoring two goals and tallying one assist. Gustav Nyquist also had three points, assisting on Josi's two goals and scoring a late goal in the third period.

"Most games (Josi's) like that," Brunette said, "But that was one of his best games of the year."

Josi's second goal came off the rush, as he collected a pass from Gustav Nyquist, sped by the Senators' defense, and put the puck by Joonas Korpisalo.

Roman Josi's 2nd goal is a beauty. Quick, decisive move and shot. He's feeling it right now. pic.twitter.com/6cYowOzGxP — Alex Daugherty (@AlexDaugherty1) February 28, 2024

"It looks like he's having fun playing," Brunette added. "He's a fun player to watch."

The win also saw the Predators tie their season high win streak.

EMBARRASSED Predators players acknowledge they 'didn't earn' canceled U2 trip

MEET ALEX: The Tennessean has a new Preds beat writer

Nashville's previous stretch of six straight wins occurred in November. During that stretch, the Predators beat Chicago, Colorado, Calgary, St. Louis, Winnipeg and Pittsburgh before falling to Minnesota on Nov. 30.

This win streak comes at an interesting moment for the Predators. After a downward spiral of sorts after the All-Star break, leading to an embarrassing call-out by Barry Trotz and Andrew Brunette, Nashville completed a perfect 5-0 road trip, the first time they've done so in their history.

The Predators host Minnesota on Thursday with a chance to win a season-high seventh straight game.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Nashville Predators win sixth straight game behind Roman Josi big night