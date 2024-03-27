Roman Josi with a Goal vs. Vegas Golden Knights
Roman Josi (Nashville Predators) with a Goal vs. Vegas Golden Knights, 03/26/2024
Ahead of Opening Day, here's our ranking of the characters who will help determine how the 2024 season plays out.
Jordan Montgomery is changing sides from the 2023 World Series.
Give the commissioner credit for being pliable and instituting new things. But is the league losing its identity?
NFL owners have changed what the beginning of the game will look like, the number of coach's challenges, the date of the trade deadline and more.
The Bears will have a huge presence in Canton on Hall of Fame weekend.
Ready to take your fantasy baseball draft prep to the next level? We've got you covered with everything you need for 2024?
Charles McDonald is joined by ESPN NFL Draft Expert Jordan Reid to dive into the 2024 NFL Draft, new rule changes and more. Charles and Jordan start with giving their favorite sleeper prospects (outside the top 50) your team should draft. They discuss Malik Washington, Javon Bullard, Christian Haynes, Audric Estime and more before diving into a deeper conversation on the rising draft stock of Spencer Rattler and whether his maturity concerns are legitimate, plus Jayden Daniels and the new trend of skipping pre-draft testing. Later in the show, Charles and Jordan react to the latest rule changes in the NFL, including the new kickoff rule (and why Charles loves it), the hip drop tackle and how it'll be enforced and the additional coach's challenge (and why Charles is against it).
The NFL changed its tune on Christmas Day games thanks to their success last season, despite this year's holiday falling on Wednesday.
Since 2012, the NFL trade deadline has been scheduled for the Tuesday after Week 8.
The proposal will impact where teams line up in hopes to reverse the trend of what the league felt was becoming a ceremonial play.
Referees will see significant pay raises thanks to this new CBA.
Yahoo Sports senior NBA reporter Vincent Goodwill is joined by Law Murray from The Athletic to talk about the G League Ignite shutting down, the perilous position of the Golden State Warriors, Doc Rivers’ reputation and the Los Angeles Clippers.
Fantasy baseball analyst Dalton Del Don delivers his boldest takes for the American League — and he thinks a top-five draft pick is set to win MVP.
The Broncos are feeling frisky with that No. 12 pick.
The Yahoo Fantasy crew reveals some of their favorite draft-day value picks with just a few days left until MLB Opening Day.
The most dramatic clash so far this March is between a coach and a newspaper.
The USMNT beat Mexico 2-0, dos a cero, yet again, on two gorgeous goals.
Sweet 16 berths are on the line in both brackets as the stakes ratchet up.
An official assigned to the game got her master's degree at Chattanooga.
Louisville fans don't have much to cheer for these days. But they had plenty to cheer against on Thursday.