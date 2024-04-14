Roman Josi’s 2 goals and 2 assists leads Predators over Blue Jackets 6-4

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Roman Josi scored two goals and assisted on two others, Tommy Novak had two goals and an assist, and the Nashville Predators defeated the Columbus Blue Jackets 6-4 on Saturday night.

Cody Glass and Filip Forsberg also scored and Juuse Saros made 31 saves for the playoff-bound Predators, winners of three of four. Gustav Nyquist and Luke Evangelista each had two assists.

Trey Fix-Wolansky scored twice and James Malatesta and Alexandre Texier also scored and Jet Greaves made 31 saves for Columbus, losers of four straight. Justin Danforth had three assists.

Saturday was the 101st all-time meeting between Columbus and Nashville. The Predators have now won 69 of the 101 matchups.

After Malatesta scored his first-career NHL goal at 2:04 of the opening period, Nashville reeled off the next four goals, including two by Novak.

Josi’s goal at 4:19 of the first was one of two Predator power-play goals on three opportunities in the game. After going 3-3 on the man advantage in Friday night’s win in Chicago, the Predators completed the weekend 5-6 on the power play.

Texier scored on a breakaway with 9:37 remaining in the second.

Forsberg’s power-play goal with 6:48 remaining in the second made it 5-2.

Following his Friday night hat trick, Forsberg increased his franchise-record goal total to 47.

Josi’s second of the night came with 4:51 remaining in the second. It was his 23rd of the season, equaling a career high.

Saros left the game briefly in the third period due to an equipment issue and was replaced by Kevin Lankinen, who stopped both shots he faced in 4:10 of action.

Both of Fix-Wolansky’s goals came in the third period.

UP NEXT

Blue Jackets: Host Carolina on Tuesday.

Predators: Visit Pittsburgh on Monday.

