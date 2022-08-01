Roman Goode joins Tennessee’s football program in 2022

Tennessee kicked off fall training camp Monday in preparation for its 2022 season.

Second-year Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel will have the son of former Alabama running back Kerry Goode being part of the Vols’ program during the 2022 season.

Roman Goode is serving as a personnel and recruiting analyst at Tennessee in 2022. He served as a recruitment specialist at Alabama from 2019-21 under head coach Nick Saban.

Kerry Goode played at Alabama from 1983-87. He was named the Southeastern Conference freshman of the year in 1983.

He suffered a knee injury against Boston College in 1984 and was selected by Tampa Bay in the 1988 NFL draft.

Kerry Goode discussed his son joining Tennessee’s program in 2022.

“It’s great to have your son to following in your footsteps, and it’s even more awesome to see them achieving their dream,” Goode told Vols Wire. “He’s doing exactly what he said he wanted to do as a 12-year old. He’s been blessed to start his career at two of the premiere programs in the country. He loves where he is now and hopes that his role will continue to expand. Only the love for a child could get me to switch from crimson to orange. I still have flashbacks of Reggie White burying my face into the AstroTurf at Legion Field as a freshman.”

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Joe Ferguson (12) on the sideline with Kerry Goode (27) against the Minnesota Vikings at Tampa Stadium during the 1988 season. Mandatory Credit: RVR Photots-USA TODAY Sports

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire