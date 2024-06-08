Romaine Beckford wins high jump title for Arkansas

Romaine Beckford did it again.

The Arkansas high jumper won the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships high jump event Friday, his fourth straight NCAA title in the event.

Beckford, a senior in his first season at Arkansas, jumped 7 feet, 5 inches in Eugene, Oregon, to capture the crown. He won the indoors high-jump title over the winter and won both the indoors and outdoors high-jump crowns last year when he was an athlete at South Florida.

By clearing 7-5, Beckford moved to sixth all-time in Arkansas outdoors history. It was also a season best for him, though he came up short of clearing 7-7.75, which is the height needed to qualify for the Paris Olympics.

Arkansas Pine-Bluff athlete Caleb Snowden finished third and Nebraska’s Tyus Wilson was second. They both jumped 7-3.75

Beckford’s win was the highlight of an otherwise lackluster week for the Arkansas men’s track team. They entered the Championships ranked first in the nation, but finished seventh, as Florida won its third straight Outdoors title.

Story originally appeared on Razorbacks Wire