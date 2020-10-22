Romain Grosjean and Kevin Magnussen to leave Haas at end of the 2020 F1 season

Romain Grosjean will leave Haas at the end of the current F1 season (AFP via Getty)

Romain Grosjean and Kevin Magnussen have both confirmed they will leave the Haas F1 team at the end of the 2020 season.

In what looks set to be the Frenchman’s departure from the Formula One grid after nine years in the sport, Grosjean announced his exit on Thursday morning.

The 34-year-old issued a statement on Facebook to confirm that his five-season spell with the American team will end once the current season concludes.

Confirmation quickly came of Magnussen’s departure too, with the Dane issuing his statement on Twitter to announce that he has not been retained for the 2021 season, meaning Haas will go into the next campaign with an all-new driver line-up.

Grosjean joined Haas from Lotus back in 2016 when the US team - owned by Nascar Cup series team owner Gene Haas - joined the F1 grid, but he has struggled for form in recent seasons and currently sits down in 18th in the drivers’ championship, with just two points to his name that were secured last time out at the Eifel Grand Prix.

The 2011 GP2 champion said that despite losing his seat at Haas, the “journey was worth it” in helping the team develop within the sport, with the Frenchman securing their best ever result back in 2018 when he finished fourth at the Austrian Grand Prix.

“The last chapter is closed and the book is finished,” Grosjean said in a statement posted on his Facebook profile. “I've been with the Haas F1 Team since day one.

“Five years during which we went through highs and lows, scored 110 points in 92 races, but the journey was worth it. I've learned a lot, improved to be a better driver as well as a better man.

“I hope I’ve also helped people in the team to improve themselves. This is probably my biggest pride, more than any of the crazy first races in 2016 or the P4 at the Austrian GP 2018.

“I wish the team all the best for the future.”

Magnussen’s statement came soon after Grosjean’s, with the 28-year-old former McLaren driver yet to decide where his future lies - whether that be in F1 or elsewhere.

“The 2020 Formula One season will be my last with Haas F1 Team,” Magnussen said.

"I have had a great time with the team for four years and I look back at a great journey. Being part of a brand new team has been a challenge that I have thoroughly enjoyed and it has brought me a huge amount of experience that has helped me grow and develop as a racing driver.

"I would like to thank Gene, Guenther and all of the race team for their loyalty and trust in me over the past four years. I am still working on my plans for the future, which I will announce in due course.

“There are still six races to do this season, and I am determined to give my all to finish off on a high. Thank you all for your support.”