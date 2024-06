Romain Dumas wins 5th title in 102nd Race to The Clouds

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — On Sunday, June 23, 2024, the 102nd Pikes Peak International Hill Climb was held where 61 drivers raced into the clouds.

Romain Dumas captured his 5th hill climb title since joining the race in 2012.

