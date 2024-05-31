Roma at the window for Edon Zhegrova after announcement of decision to leave Lille

Roma at the window for Edon Zhegrova after announcement of decision to leave Lille

Roma are monitoring Lille attacker Edon Zhegrova.

Daniele De Rossi is preparing, along with Roma’s newly appointed technical director Florent Ghisolfi and CEO Lina Souloukou, a veritable revolution this summer.

Numerous players are expected to leave the club in the coming weeks.

Above all, Roma will prioritize fast, technically skilled players as their desired transfer targets.

With the exits of Sardar Azmoun and Romelu Lukaku – both set to conclude their respective loans – as well as the potential sale of Tammy Abraham, Roma will need to add further attacking reinforcements.

Lille’s Edon Zhegrova is rumored as one of the targets for the summer.

According to Il Messaggero, Roma continue to maintain their interest in the Kosovan winger.

Yesterday, the player decided to announced his decision to leave Lille as he wishes to play for “a bigger club.”

As reported by Il Messaggero, Roma are very keen on Zhegrova and are to be considered among the potential destinations for him in the summer.

This season Zhegrova collected 9 goals and 6 assists in 37 appearances for Lille.