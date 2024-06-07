Roma want to secure Jonathan David as future star

Roma seem to have identified Jonathan David as the star for the club’s future.

The Canadian attacker is considered to be one of Roma’s top targets for the summer.

The idea is quite ambitious as David has caught the eye of several top sides in Europe.

The latest one being Atletico Madrid, as reported by La Gazzetta dello Sport.

Diego Simeone, like Daniele De Rossi, thinks very highly of David and with the exits of Memphis Depay and Alvaro Morata the signing of David could materialize fairly rapidly for Los Colchoneros.

However, the newspaper adds that despite Lille’s elevated demands (an estimated asking price of €30 million), Roma are still not out of the race.

On the contrary; the Giallorossi are hoping to secure the sale of Tammy Abraham which in turn would allow Roma to pursue David as their top target.

Roma is looking for a strong player who can also become an important asset for the future and that is the kind of profile that David seems to be embody in the eyes of the capital club who are ready to make him their star of the future and the face of the Giallorossi brand.