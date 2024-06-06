Roma want Sassuolo’s Armand Lauriente as back-up option for next season

Roma are interested in Sassuolo attacker Armand Lauriente for next season.

The Giallorossi are planning a major revolution this summer in order to adapt and fulfill Daniele De Rossi’s demands.

The Roma boss has asked the club to sign players compatible with his preferred 4-3-3 system which will prioritize pace and technique.

Above all, Roma will seek new reinforcements for the wings – De Rossi considers technically sound and fast wingers the key for his gameplan.

As a result, the Giallorossi are looking around, with the top target being Federico Chiesa of Juventus whom Roma are set to discuss in next week’s meeting.

In the meantime, De Rossi has also asked for depth and players capable of replacing the starters when needed if Roma want to compete on several fronts at once.

Thus, Corriere dello Sport reports that hypothetically Lauriente of Sassuolo would be Roma’s first choice as a back-up option to Federico Chiesa.

The player fits the bill as a low-cost option with a high potential and resale value.

Lauriente’s pricetag is yet to be estimated but Sassuolo’s recent relegation to Serie B could facilitate things for Roma.

The 25-year-old French winger concluded this season with 5 goals and 4 assists.