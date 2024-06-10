Roma want David and Bellanova in and Abraham out – report

According to Il Corriere dello Sport Roma are waiting for offers for Tammy Abraham which would help them raise funds for Jonathan David, but Raoul Bellanova is also among the Giallorossi’s targets.

Daniele De Rossi is endlessly working to strengthen the Roma squad in 2024-25 and according to Il Corriere dello Sport, there are two top priorities for DDR and new director Florent Ghisolfi.

Corriere dello Sport claims Torino right wing-back Bellanova is an ideal reinforcement for the Giallorossi, but the Granata won’t sell the Italy international for less than €20m.

The report claims Roma are also watching Josh Doig of Sassuolo for the opposite flank. Both players are quite versatile and would be able to play in a three or four-man defence.

The main target for the attack is Lille’s and Canada striker Jonathan David, but to afford the 24-year-old, Roma must sell Abraham so they are waiting for offers for the ex-Chelsea striker who is about to enter his fourth season at the Olimpico.