Roma unconvinced by Kalvin Phillips

Roma are said to be one of the clubs to have been offered the services of English midfielder Kalvin Phillips.

The Giallorossi, however, do not seem convinced.

As reported over the last few days, the Giallorossi are currently searching for additional reinforcements for the summer.

One of Daniele De Rossi’s priorities is to find a strong box-to-box midfielder that could help Roma in a 4-3-3 system.

According to Leggo, Manchester City’s Kalvin Phillips was recently offered to Roma by intermediaries.

The offer was not met with great enthusiasm on the capital club’s part.

Phillips’ injuries and lack of consistent playing time over the last few years make him an unreliable candidate for the job in Roma’s eyes – the Giallorossi want someone with more guarantees to succeed.