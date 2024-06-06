Roma tempted to include Eldor Shomurodov in deal for Cagliari’s Matteo Prati

Roma are reportedly working a deal for Cagliari midfielder Matteo Prati.

The 20-year-old midfielder has drawn interest from the Italian capital where Daniele De Rossi is already thinking of reuniting with him following their brief experience at SPAL.

It was De Rossi, in fact, who launched Prati, allowing him to shine in Serie B prior to his move to Cagliari.

Coming off an impressive first season in Italy’s top flight, Prati is now being linked with a transfer to Roma.

According to Leggo, the Giallorossi are already preparing a bid for the young talent who also happens to represent the Italian U20 national team.

The newspaper claims Roma would be willing to include Eldor Shomurodov in a deal for Prati.

Cagliari are reportedly asking for a total of €15 million for Prati which Roma could achieve by combining cash plus Shomurodov and a Primavera player (Pagano or Golic).

Shomurodov recently concluded his loan at Cagliari but the Sardinian side decided against activating his buy option. They could, however, consider his arrival under different circumstances.