Roma target Giovanni Di Lorenzo in talks with Juventus

After being linked with Roma, Giovanni Di Lorenzo is reportedly in talks with Juventus.

The Italian fullback is destined to leave Napoli as the relationship between him and the club’s ownership is said to be broken.

In recent days, Roma made inquiries with Di Lorenzo’s entourage to assess his availability for a move to the capital.

The player, however, seems to be eager to reunite with ex-Napoli sporting director Cristiano Giuntoli at Juve.

According to calciomercato.com, the Bianconeri, in fact, are leading the race for Di Lorenzo.

Di Lorenzo’s agent, Mario Giuffredi, is reportedly in talks with Juventus.