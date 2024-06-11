Roma target five strikers as Lukaku returns to Chelsea

Santiago Gimenez and Jonathan David are among the strikers Roma are monitoring to replace Romelu Lukaku, who will return to Chelsea after a one-year loan at the Stadio Olimpico.

Tuesday’s printed edition of La Gazzetta dello Sport, on page 24, claims Roma have set their sights on four centre-forwards who can replace Lukaku next season.

Braga striker Simon Banza, 27, is among the priorities for new director Florent Ghisolfi who already worked with the 27-year-old at Lens. Banza scored 23 goals in 41 appearances with Braga in 2023-24.

According to the report, his price tag is circa €20m, but his relatively low salary, circa €500,000 per season, makes Banza an appealing target for the club.

Other strikers on the Roma agenda are Arnaud Kalimuendo, 22, of Rennes, AZ Alkmaar’s Vangelis Pavlidis, 25, and Santiago Gimenez, 23, of Feyenoord.

It may be too late for Pavlidis anyway as, according to Matteo Moretto, Benfica are in advanced talks for the Greek striker.

Il Corriere dello Sport previously reported that Roma’s preferred target was Canada international Jonathan David.

The Giallorossi are expected to reshape their attack this summer and will listen to offers for Tammy Abraham, Andrea Belotti and Eldor Shomurodov.