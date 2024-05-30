Roma target Edon Zhegrova announces departure from Lille: “I want to play for a bigger club.”

Roma target Edon Zhegrova announces departure from Lille: “I want to play for a bigger club.”

Lille attacker and one of Roma’s rumored targets for the summer, Edon Zhegrova, announced his decision to leave the French club.

The Kosovan forward has been recently linked with the Giallorossi as Roma seem to be keen on the player for his pace and technical ability.

With Daniele De Rossi set to rely on a 4-3-3, Roma have been eyeing Zhegrova as a potential reinforcement for the summer.

In an interview with Oxygen, Zhegrova made the following announcement: “I think I gave my all at Lille.”

“The time has come to move to a bigger club,” he added.