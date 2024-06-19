Roma target Atletico Madrid winger Rodrigo Riquelme as alternative to Federico Chiesa

Roma has identified Atletico Madrid’s Rodrigo Riquelme as a possible addition to their attacking ranks this summer, with their pursuit of Federico Chiesa now cooling.

The 24-year-old, who spent last season on-loan at Girona and who he helped propel them into the Champions League for the first time in their history, has returned to his parent club as he awaits news on his future.

Corriere dello Sport writes that Roma coach, Daniele De Rossi, is keen on the player, but that Atleti’s initial asking price of €25M, may present an obstacle.

Giallorossi Sporting Director Florent Ghisolfi is reported to have already made contact with the players representatives, with Riquelme himself understood to be open to a possible move.

Atleti boss Diego Simeone is believed to be willing to listen to offers for Riquelme, but Roma would need the Spanish side to lower their valuation.

Corriere dello Sport understands that Ghisolfi, who has been tasked with lowering the Roma wage bill, sees Riquelme as a low-cost alternative to Chiesa, who would have to be prepared to take a pay cut if he was to move to the Eternal City.

Steve Mitchell | GIFN