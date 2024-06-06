Roma in talks to secure Diego Llorente on permanent deal from Leeds United

Roma in talks to secure Diego Llorente on permanent deal from Leeds United

Roma are working toward the permanent signing of Spanish centreback Diego Llorente.

The defender recently concluded his second consecutive loan at the capital club from Leeds United.

Faced with the prospect of having to return to Leeds, Llorente is said to be personally pushing to have his transfer to Roma become permanent.

Initially, Roma were thinking of activating another loan for the ex-Real Sociedad man.

However, the player’s intention to stay in Italy could prove decisive in negotiations with Leeds, reports Il Tempo.

Roma director Florent Ghisolfi is discussing the terms of a permanent deal for Llorente.