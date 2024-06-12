Roma star Dybala rejects lucrative Al-Nassr offer

Paulo Dybala reportedly rejected a lucrative offer from Saudi side Al-Nassr as he waits to sign a new deal with Roma.

The 30-year-old Argentinian forward has been a shining star for the Giallorossi since his arrival on a free transfer two years ago, picking up 34 goals and 18 assists across 77 matches in the last two seasons.

With his current contract set to expire in June 2025 and seeing his salary rise to around €7m net per season, Roma are keen to set up a new deal for Dybala, looking to help spread out his wages over the coming years to maintain their sustainability, something he’s open to despite interest from abroad.

Dybala rejects Saudi approach

TMW highlights how Dybala’s agent Jorge Antun was contacted by Al-Nassr in recent days, who offered the Roma star a three-year contract worth around €20m net per season. The forward sent a polite rejection, uninterested in the idea of heading over to the Saudi side.

The 30-year-old is now waiting to hear from the Giallorossi directors in order to set up a new deal and move forward in Daniele De Rossi’s squad.