Roma showing strong interest in Atletico Madrid starlet with reported €25m asking price

Atletico Madrid are expected to be one of the busiest La Liga clubs during the upcoming summer transfer window. They’ve already parted ways with Memphis Depay and Gabriel Paulista, while Mario Hermoso and Stefan Savic will also be leaving. Other could also be gone, including some of their younger contingent.

🚨🇪🇸 JUST IN: Atletico Madrid is finalizing the deal for Robin Le Normand. [🥇: @alaimotmw] pic.twitter.com/dtyNsEvxRU — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) June 18, 2024

Chelsea recently had an opening offer for Samu Omorodion rejected, while it has now been reported by Corriere dello Sport (via MD) that Roma are very interested in signing Rodrigo Riquelme. It’s stated that the 24-year-old, who is extremely valued with Atleti, could be available for €25m.

MD have confirmed that Atletico Madrid do not intend to sell Riquelme this summer. He is not considered to be a “non-transferable” player, but the offer would need to be well in excess of €25m for them to consider a sale. His release clause is €60m, so Los Colchoneros are under no pressure to negotiate.