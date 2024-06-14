Roma showing interest in Standard Liege’s Belgian goalkeeper

Sacha Tavolieri is reporting that Roma are interested in signing Arnaud Bodart from Standard Liege. It has long been understood that the 26-year-old is likely to leave the side in the summer and as a result lost his place in the starting line-up at the end of the season. With a contract that expires in 2025, Standard must sell the goalkeeper this summer if they want to get anything for him. Bodart has often been included in Belgian squads recently but has not been called up for Euro 2024.

This season Bodart played 34 games in all competitions, keeping seven clean sheets and conceding 46. He certainly wasn’t helped by a side in turmoil on and off the pitch. Standard struggled all season and were blighted by transfer bans due to ownership issues. Now, it appears that owners 777 are looking to sell and in order to fund incoming transfers the side needs to sell. Transfermarkt currently values Bodart at €6m, but it is unlikely that it will cost Roma that much to bring him to Serie A. Given his contract situation and the need of Standard for money, perhaps even half of that fee will be enough.

Tavolieri reports that the Italian side see Bodart as coming in to serve as a back-up to Mile Svilar.

GBeNeFN | Ben Jackson