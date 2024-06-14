Roma set for talks with Atletico Madrid’s Alvaro Morata’s agent

Serie A outfits Roma are set to talk with Alvaro Morata’s agents over a possible transfer this summer.

According to a report by Marco Conterio of TMW, Roma are set to have a meeting with Atletico Madrid forward Alvaro Morata’s entourage as they hope to bring the Spaniard back to Italy this transfer window.

The Giallorossi manager Daniele De Rossi feels that Morata fits the club’s requirements and will be a good investment this summer. The player spent four seasons with Juventus and therefore is a proven striker in the Serie A.

Roma will try to understand the economic details of the transfer soon and also the personal terms of the 31-year-old.

The striker is yet to confirm his future and has kept all of his options available as his time with Los Colchoneros is expected to have come to an end. Morata featured in 43 matches last season, collecting 20 goals and four assists across all competitions.

Trambak Bhattacherjee | GIFN