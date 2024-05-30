Roma set to sign Angelino permanently from RB Leipzig

Serie A giants Roma are set to complete the arrival of defender Angelino on a permanent basis, as he joins from RB Leipzig.

Angelino had joined the Giallorossi on loan from Leipzig in January and has done well since then but they had an option to sign him permanently from the German giants.

La Gazzetta dello Sport state today that the Giallorossi have made their decision about the Spaniard and they will sign him permanently, with the full-back set to become the first permanent signing of the Daniele de Rossi era this summer.

Roma have already sent an email to Leipzig, informing them of their intention to land the player and pay €5 million per season in three installments. De Rossi had demanded the club – publicly and privately, to sign the player and Roma have decided to satisfy the Italian’s demand.

Bournemouth did try to sign him permanently and made a late attempt to land him because of Tiago Pinto’s involvement there. But Angelino decided to reject the Cherries and he will sign a deal at Roma that will keep him at the Stadio Olimpico till the summer of 2028.

Kaustubh Pandey I GIFN