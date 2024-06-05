Roma set meeting with Federico Chiesa’s agent

Roma are taking concrete steps toward Federico Chiesa who remains a top target for the capital club.

The Juventus attacker is reportedly on his way out of the Bianconeri after talks for a new deal failed to take off.

Roma’s interest in Chiesa is very strong.

The player is deemed the ideal reinforcement for Daniele De Rossi’s squad.

Chiesa’s agent, Fali Ramadani, is expected to soon travel to the Italian capital.

According to the latest report by Gianluca Di Marzio of Sky Sport, Roma have set a meeting with Ramadani.

The parties are expected to meet in Rome next week.

The meeting will serve to primarily discuss Federico Chiesa’s situation as well as other clients of Ramadani’s.

Among other names represented by Ramadani and that have been linked with Roma are Simon Banza of Sporting Braga and Jeremie Boga of OGC Nice.

Regarding Chiesa, the possible negotiation between Roma and Juventus is still to be defined: it will be seen, for example, whether it will be possible to think about the payment of cash or whether technical compensation will be involved, reports Di Marzio.