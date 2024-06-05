Roma set €25 million pricetag on Tammy Abraham in hope of Premier League interest

Roma set €25 million pricetag on Tammy Abraham in hope of Premier League interest

Roma are hoping to be able to part ways with Tammy Abraham this summer.

The capital club haven’t included Abraham in their list of ‘untouchables’ for the summer.

On the contrary; Roma deem Abraham not a good fit for their long-term project and are waiting for reasonable offers to arrive at their doorstep.

Abraham has been the subject of many rumors linking him with a potential return to the Premier League with Leicester City listed as a possible destination.

For Roma selling Abraham would represent an important boost for their own funds to invest in this upcoming transfer window.

The club are already targeting several attackers with Jonathan David and Arnaud Kalimuendo linked as viable options.

So far, no concrete offer has been made and the player has not excluded staying in Italy for one more year.