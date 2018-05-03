Roma send message to Salah after Champions League elimination

Roma have sent a classy message to Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah after bowing out of the Uefa Champions League on Wednesday.



Salah inspired the Reds to a 5-2 first leg win over Roma with a brace and two assists that gave the Merseyside outfit an advantage before the clash in the Italian capital.



However, despite securing a 4-2 victory at the Stadio Olimpico, the Italian outfit crashed out 7-6 on aggregate.

Nevertheless, the Giallorossi hope their former player will spur the Reds to a first European title for over a decade.



"It hurts so much that AS Roma’s incredible dream of going all the way to Kiev is over but you’ll be there in your new colours," the club tweeted.



"Good luck in the Uefa Champions League final Mohamed Salah."