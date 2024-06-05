Roma schedule meeting with Federico Chiesa’s agent

Serie A giants Roma have now scheduled a meeting with the agent of Juventus star Federico Chiesa, who has been linked with a move to the Giallorossi in recent weeks.

Napoli have also been touted as a potential destination for Chiesa, who could be on his way out of Turin this summer as his current deal at Juve runs out in the summer of 2025.

Gianluca di Marzio has confirmed that Chiesa is seen as a sellable entity by Juve and Roma’s interest in the Italian is quite strong right now. His agent – Fali Ramadani, will be in the Italian capital next week and a meeting will be held with the Giallorossi about a potential move.

It remains to be seen if Chiesa will be the only player who will be talked about or will Roma have talks about other players that Ramadani represents. A possible move for Chiesa remains to be defined by Roma or Juve. It is yet to be known if Juve would accept potential players in the deal or if they want only cash.

There is also a possibility that if Chiesa impresses at the Euros, other clubs could become interested in him.

Kaustubh Pandey I GIFN