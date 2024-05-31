Roma to save almost €12 million in annual costs with Spinazzola’s exit

Leonardo Spinazzola’s departure from the club will mark an important development in Roma’s balance sheets.

The Italian fullback will not be renewing his stay in the capital and is thus expected to leave as a free agent.

As reported by Corriere dello Sport, Roma will be able to breathe a sigh of relief as soon as Spinazzola is off their books – the player weighed on the club’s balance sheets for €11.8 million in annual costs.

In the meantime, Roma signed Angeliño on a permanent deal from Leipzig – the Spaniard had already signed a contract worth €1.8 million net per season a few months ago which would have tied him to the Giallorossi until June 30, 2028.

Basically, between the price tag of €5 million – which Roma can pay across the next three years – and his salary, Angeliño will have cost far less than Spinazzola.