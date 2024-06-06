Roma to save up to €40 million in gross wages with Mourinho, Lukaku, Spinazzola and Patricio gone

Roma are looking at a major restructuring of their wage bill this summer.

Today’s edition of Corriere della Sera reports that the capital club will be able to save up to €40 million in gross wages from the exits of Jose Mourinho and players like Romelu Lukaku and Leonardo Spinazzola.

How will the Giallorossi achieve this?

The newspaper replies as follows:

The heaviest salary in the squad will not be there next year in the form of Lukaku, who has returned to Chelsea.

Big Rom had a gross salary of €8,97 million which was only surpassed in this ranking by former coach Jose Mourinho.

The savings from the Special One’s salary will be €9.2 million.

In third place among the starters is Spinazzola (€5,56 million), at the foot of the podium is Sanches (€4,62 million).

Further behind we find Rui Patricio (€3,85 million), followed by Kristensen (€2,56 million, Azmoun (€2,18 million) and finally Huijsen (€740,000). Total saved: 37 million and 680 thousand euros.

Moreover, if Roma were able to secure the sales of Tammy Abraham, Andrea Belotti, Eldor Shomurodov, Rick Karsdorp, Chris Smalling and Marash Kumbulla, the final figure would climb by an additional €22 million, resulting in a total of €63 million in gross wages saved.