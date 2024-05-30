Roma and Sassuolo discuss possible deal for Scottish fullback Josh Doig

Roma are reportedly tracking Sassuolo fullback Josh Doig as a potential reinforcement on the wing.

With the likes of Leonardo Spinazzola, Rick Karsdorp and Rasmus Kristensen on their way out, Roma are seeking new fullbacks that are more compatible with Daniele De Rossi’s preferred 4-3-3 system.

Among the various options taken into consideration is Josh Doig who in January completed a transfer from Hellas Verona to Sassuolo.

However, less than six months later, the Scottish wide man finds himself relegated in Serie B.

As a result, Sassuolo could look to sell him.

According to Corriere dello Sport, Roma have made contacted with Sassuolo who responded with a request that matched the fee the Neroverdi originally paid Hellas Verona for Doig in January.

Sassuolo’s asking price is estimated at €6 million after the player collected 2 assists in 16 games for them.