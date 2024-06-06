Roma resume contact with Max Aarons

Roma have reportedly made contact with Bournemouth’s Max Aarons.

This is the first time since 2021 that the Giallorossi have reached out to the English right-back.

Aarons had been previously linked with a move to Roma prior to Jose Mourinho’s arrival in the Italian capital.

Back then, Aarons played for Norwich City and Roma were reportedly very close to agreeing on a deal with him.

Eventually, the two sides fell out of touch.

However, Tuttomercatoweb reports that Roma have recently resumed contact with the player’s entourage.

This season Aarons has made 23 appearances in the Premier League and domestic cups, for a total of 1,419 minutes played for Bournemouth.

Roma are said to be keen on Aarons as a replacement of Rick Karsdorp who is on his way out of the club.