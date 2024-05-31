Roma to relaunch talks for Jonathan David after Copa America

Roma are still eyeing Candian superstar Jonathan David as their top target for the summer.

The Giallorossi have been in fact linked with David over the past few weeks.

The capital club want to strengthen their attack for next season and David is considered the ideal fit for Daniele De Rossi’s roster.

According to Corriere dello Sport, Lille’s estimated pricetag of €40 million hasn’t scared off Roma.

In fact, Roma are said to be looking to relaunch talks for David once Copa America is over and the player is back from international duty.

Roma’s owners want to assess how sustainable David’s signing would be in the long run: the club have made it a point to slash their wage bill and avoid excessive costs in their transfer deals.

With Tammy Abraham’s sale, Roma would come closer to matching Lille’s demands for David, argues the newspaper – the Giallorossi are currently shopping Abraham around the Premier League in the hope of drawing suitable offers.