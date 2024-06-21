AS Roma and Real Betis enter race to sign Manchester City defender

Manchester City are subject to yet more interest in their out-of-favour left-back Sergio Gomez this summer, with contact from Serie A now emerging, according to reports.

The versatile Spaniard is at the centre of a widespread transfer battle this summer, with interest being reported across a number of clubs from various top divisions throughout the European game.

Whilst Spanish clubs have been the most commonly connected to Gomez, a recent report indicated that the player’s former RSC Anderlecht head coach and now Bayern Munich boss Vincent Kompany could be interested in a reunion at the Allianz Arena.

Given the player’s struggles under Pep Guardiola since joining the club in 2022, it remains to be seen whether Bayern Munich officials will buy into the interest from the Belgian coach, however the player will certainly have his pick of clubs this summer.

And new reports have revealed two fresh names to have shown an interest in recruitment the player in the coming weeks, with the latest interest emerging from Italy and once again, Spain.

As per new information provided by journalist Matteo Moretto, Serie A giants AS Roma have now ‘asked for information’ on Manchester City’s versatile left-back Sergio Gómez, in what is turning out to be an intense battle for the player this summer.

While Real Sociedad have been the most heavily linked club when it comes to the services of the Catalan defender this summer, additional reporting from Fabrizio Romano has detailed Real Betis are also among the potential suitors.

Sergio Gomez managed to register just 15 appearances across all competitions last season for Manchester City, recording one assist in the Premier League and taking on 456 minutes of on-field action in the process.

Regardless of his next venture within the game, Gomez already has an outstanding CV to his name, having come through the academy system at FC Barcelona, progressing on to a spell with Borussia Dortmund in Germany.

There remains a belief within some quarters of Manchester City’s coaching department that Gomez can go on to have an excellent career, with his abilities as a footballer thought highly of within the Etihad Stadium camp.