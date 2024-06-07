Roma put off by Juve’s decision to raise Federico Chiesa’s pricetag

Roma are reluctant to meet Juve’s demands for Federico Chiesa who remains the Giallorossi’s top target for the summer.

The Italian winger has been strongly linked with a move to the capital as talks over a new deal with Juve never took off.

With only one year left on his contract, Chiesa is considered up for sale by the Bianconeri.

Roma, on the other hand, are serious in their pursuit, although the club have been put off by the latest demands posed by Juventus.

As reported in today’s edition of Leggo, Juventus appear to have raised Chiesa’s pricetag from the initially rumored €25 million.

According to the Italian newspaper, the Bianconeri are now asking for €40 million – a fee which Roma, as things stand, would not be able to match.

As a result, the Giallorossi want to explore other options on the market, with a meeting set with Chiesa’s agent to further assess the situation.