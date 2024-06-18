Roma put Bove on the market months after Leeds talks

Multiple sources in Italy claim Roma have put Edoardo Bove on the market, and according to Il Tempo, his entourage held talks with Leeds United a few months ago.

Sky Sport Italia and Il Tempo claim Roma will listen to offers for Bove this summer.

Sky reported on Tuesday morning that the Giallorossi directors had already informed the midfielder’s entourage that he was on the market.

Il Tempo, via Romanews, confirms Roma are open to selling the 22-year-old who struggled for playing time under Daniele De Rossi in the second part of the 2023-24 campaign.

According to the report, Kia Joorabchian’s agency has been tasked with finding a Premier League club interested in the Italian midfielder.

A few months ago, members of Bove’s entourage held talks with Leeds United, but The Whites’ failed attempt to get Premier League promotion led to the end of negotiations with the Roma midfielder.

Bove has four goals in 92 Roma appearances, and his contract at the Stadio Olimpico expires in June 2028.