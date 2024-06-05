Roma prepare bid for Lens midfielder Andy Diouf

Roma seem convinced of the prospect of signing Lens midfielder Andy Diouf as one of their summer reinforcements.

In a meeting that involved Daniele De Rossi, Florent Ghisolfi and CEO Lina Souloukou discussed the importance of adding depth to Roma’s midfield.

Renato Sanches’ output and Houssem Aouar’s underwhelming performances this past season forced the Giallorossi to rely too heavily on the likes of Cristante, Paredes and Pellegrini.

All three players concluded the season with considerable fatigue and risk of injury.

As a result, Roma want to sign at least one additional midfielder who could help give the starters a breather when needed, especially when competing across multiple fronts at once, including the Europa League.

The first name on Ghisolfi’s list is that of Lens’ Andy Diouf.

The 21-year-old Frenchman is Ghisolfi’s preferred candidate for the job, having shown very promising things in his first season at the club.

On Ghisolfi’s recommendation, Roma would be ready to approach Diouf and Lens with a first bid, reports La Gazzetta dello Sport.

Diouf ended the season with 30 appearances and 1 goal to his name.