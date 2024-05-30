Roma’s Paulo Dybala reveals Premier League ambition

Roma star Paulo Dybala has revealed his ambition to have a stint in the Premier League at some point in the future, with his Serie A future currently in doubt.

Dybala’s current deal at Roma runs out next summer and he hasn’t renewed his deal with the Giallorossi, while being a key player for them since joining under the tutelage of Jose Mourinho.

Rumours have swirled around about Dybala’s future potentially lying away from Roma and he spoke about what the future holds for him in an interview with The Athletic. While he spoke about a host of things, he also revealed his admiration and ambition for the Premier League and the La Liga.

He said: “It’d be hard to leave, but of course you always have the curiosity and wonder how you’d do in leagues as good as La Liga and the Premier League, where there are great teams and great players.”

He also spoke about the summer of 2019, when Manchester United and Tottenham were interested in him but the moves never went through.

“That summer, I remember there was an approach from Manchester United as well as Tottenham but it was more Manchester because Juve wanted to make that move.”

He further said: “It was the season Juve appointed (Maurizio) Sarri, so I spoke to him to find out if he really didn’t want me on the team. After our chat, my intention was to stay. I didn’t want to leave. I wanted to stay because I was happy (in Turin). That was my best year.”

So far this season, Dybala has scored 13 times and has nine assists to his name, while also scoring twice and assisting once in the UEFA Europa League for the Giallorossi.

