Roma owners make offer for Everton

Serie A side Roma’s owner Dan Friedkin makes an offer to buy Everton.

According to a report by Andrea Pugliese, Dan Friedkin-led consortium The Friedkin Group are looking to expand itself more in the world of football and have made an offer for Everton. After Roma and Cannes, Friedkin wants to put his footprint in the Premier League by buying The Toffees.

The Giallorossi owner is expected to have approached Iranian businessman Farhad Moshiri recently to purchase Everton. The official numbers regarding club value and other things are unknown but there are talks going on in the background.

Moshiri has indicated the sale of the Merseyside club before and apart from the Friedkin family, Genoa owners 777 Partners could again come into the fore after they passed the deadline to respond on 31 May. Crystal Palace co-owner John Textor and two local entrepreneurs, Andy Bell and George Downing have also joined together to make an offer for Everton.

The offer from Dan Friedkin is on the table and Moshiri has yet to decide.

Trambak Bhattacherjee | GIFN